Top Lenovo laptop deals for everyone this 11.11

When it comes to technology companies synonymous with high-end computing devices known throughout the world, few come to the level of Lenovo, known for its range of reliable electronics, especially its line of robust laptops and desktops that cater to both gamers and workers.

You want to pick up a machine that has been purpose-built and designed to work with the world’s leading operating system and with an impressive range of laptops across different display sizes and processor speeds and graphics cards, there is something that fits nicely for everyone.

Whether you’re upgrading a machine to bring you into 2022, or preparing for the new school year supported by a powerful machine, here are the latest laptops from the tech giant.

Pro tip: Pick up the machines during the upcoming 11.11 Singles Day Sale for ever bigger savings, including brand vouchers, platform discounts and freebies galore. Geek Culture readers can also use the promo code ‘GEEK1111’ to enjoy up to an additional 20 per cent discount for selected laptops, PCs or accessories, valid until Nov 21, 2021.

The On-The-Go Worker, from $2,799

For those looking for an ultraportable, sturdy solution to working on the go, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 offers a hardy 16 hours battery life, light weight that starts at 1.13kg offering superb portability, and a slightly taller 16:10 aspect ratio.

With Intel Evo platform powered by Intel Core i7 processor and an Intel Iris X graphics processor, this is a laptop that can take on any work demand to a satisfactory degree.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

This is a 14-inch business laptop offering a bevy of options for display, from a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) with Dolby Vision display to FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS or FHD (1920 x 1200) Touch display, this Windows 10 Pro system is free of bloat, ensuring smooth and seamless working experience.

The one-bar hinge, dual fan, and rear venting make for a workhorse that can remain cool even after long hours of use. Also, due to how it is designed to be carried around, the laptop is also tough, and easy to clean, with the Lenovo Quick Clean feature that allows users to lock the keyboard and touchpad in place while they clean the laptop.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

And given that the laptop will often be moved from one place to another, speedy Wi-Fi 6 will help avoid lag and buffer time, and with optional 4G/5G WWAN, users can enjoy uninterrupted online access.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Measuring 14.9mm x 314.5mm x 221.6mm and up to 2TB storage, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has a starting price of $3,419, but will start from $2,799 for this 11.11 shopping festival. This is a justified investment, especially for a guaranteed stallion of a business laptop.

The Flexible Mobile Artist/Notetaker, from $2,999

The 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is highly mobile, with its 15 hours battery life and a 360-degree hinge, it is clear that this is a laptop that wants to breathe the great outdoors.

Similar to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 offers an Intel Evo platform powered by up to Intel Core i7 vPro processor and an Intel Iris Xe graphics processor, enabling up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM, boasting fast, powerful performance.

PHOTO: Lenovo

The hinge allows the Windows 11 Pro system laptop to transform into four possible modes – laptop, tablet, tent, and stand. This means that the laptop caters to any possible work environment, and with it starting at a feathery 1.399kg, one may even have it in tablet mode all day and forget that it’s actually a laptop!

This feature is definitely a huge boon for digital artists and those who need to take notes while standing, or sitting at places where the height and size of the tables aren’t always predictable.

Creatives can carry it everywhere while in search for inspiration, and quickly capture inspiration down before they dissipate. With up to 2TB of storage, this is definitely ample for most artists. Not only that, the display, either a UHD+ (3840 x 2400) or FHD (1920 x 1200), is definitely able to deliver on clean, crisp visuals.

PHOTO: Lenovo

It has all the advantages of a touchscreen tablet, especially with the fully rechargeable in-built stylus giving users the pros of being a laptop, and thus able to be an effective workstation as well. Also, the ever-reliable Dolby Atmos Speaker System makes it a good choice for music and videos, especially when one wants to wind down after a long day.

This two-in-one nature of the 14.9mm x 313mm x 223mm ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 makes it worthy of serious consideration for any creatives looking to streamline their creative process especially as this laptop typically retails for $4,249, but will start from a reasonable $2,999 for this 11.11 shopping festival.

The Space-Strapped Gamer

This 15.6-inch laptop is armed with everything you’d need for an intense and satisfying gaming session. Especially when it offers up to Windows 11 Pro when it comes to the operating system, it is ready to compete with the latest and greatest.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

With up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Dolby Vision, Nahimic 3D audio, and the Legion Truestrike keyboard, this laptop is going to provide smooth gameplay, crisp visuals, and rich audio.

The philosophy of function above form can be seen from its minimalist design, which belies its powerful interior.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Yes, this is a powerhouse, and will give many laptops above its price range a run for its money. Seriously, 3D audio, responsive controls, blistering fast 165Hz refresh rate, Auto-Optimisation mode which gives a dynamic CPU/GPU power distribution, up to 2TB of storage, what more can a gamer ask for in a laptop?

Starting at 2.4kg, while this cannot replace a fully rigged out desktop, it can fill in all the spaces that the desktop won’t be able to. The eight hours battery life is no slouch either, especially given how much this laptop can do.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

This is a highly affordable gaming laptop coming in at 23.57-26.1mm x 363.06mm x 259.61mm that may end up causing users to become addicted to gaming in bed.

Given how every gamer has their own needs and wants when it comes to gaming laptops and PCs, Lenovo offers a wide range of customisations and options that can meet any gaming demand.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

For those who are still thinking about the right laptop for you, we hope this quick primer helps you settle on your decision. Lenovo truly has a laptop for every user, with the ThinkPad series for those looking for performance in a premium package, and the Legion series for those who seek battle-ready performance.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.