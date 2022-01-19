Top reactions that perfectly capture Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard acquisition

It certainly came as a huge, huge surprise to the gaming crowd, but Microsoft is set to officially acquire Activision-Blizzard for a whopping US$68.7 billion (S$93 billion), which would go down in the history books as one of the most groundbreaking takeovers for a video game studio.

The deal is expected to close sometime in 2023, with the two companies continuing to operate independently until then.

Once the transaction is done, there will be big changes in the pipeline, including adding Activision-Blizzard titles like Overwatch, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft to the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, as well as appointing Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer to oversee the business.

With such shake-ups soon to follow, the news has certainly sparked a string of reactions and serious discussion on social media. Here are some of the more tongue-in-cheek, lighthearted comments on Twitter:

Playstation after Microsoft buys another game company pic.twitter.com/I3mqj1qZXo — AlexTremo (@AlexTremo_uwu) January 18, 2022

Microsoft acquires another massive gaming company, the monopoly continues to grow as Sony scrambles to make their next power play, the console war is at an all time climax



Meanwhile, at Nintendo: pic.twitter.com/adJlrMQZLY — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) January 18, 2022

> Has been associated with PlayStation for years



> is now owned by Microsoft pic.twitter.com/GJk4eCJfUK — Clap Bandicheeks (@mr_evaporation) January 18, 2022

it’s an honor to have the 11th reskin of skyrim be brought to us by microsoft xbox activision blizzard bethesda and it’s got the coolest new shaders — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 18, 2022

I can’t believe Microsoft just bought Tony Hawk’s mum and dad pic.twitter.com/odtAJQpCDD — Game Maker's Toolkit (@gamemakerstk) January 18, 2022

Humour aside, it’s imperative to consider the implications and deeply-rooted concerns that come with this acquisition effort. This is particularly severe in light of the embattled Activision-Blizzard, who continues to be in the limelight after proof of gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and a toxic work culture have surfaced.

Bloomberg reporter and gaming journalist veteran Jason Schreier sums it all up in his tweets, with other users expressing their sentiments, apprehension, and wary optimism on the matter:

Some sentiments I’ve heard from Activision Blizzard employees today:

- Optimism about management changes and the positive culture at several Xbox-owned studios

- Fury toward Microsoft for giving Bobby Kotick a big payday and soft exit

- Determination to keep organizing — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 18, 2022

Part of me is just absolutely terrified that today's news basically comes down to "Microsoft bought Activision-Blizzard, giving Kotick and cronies a fuckton of money, thanks to consistent sexual harassment claims dropping the stock far enough that there was an opening to acquire" — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) January 18, 2022

Anyway shout out to the workers at Activision/Blizzard who have been fighting for a better workplace against some of the industry's biggest monsters and now have to deal with whatever being acquired by Microsoft means. They deserve whatever support we can give them. — Empath Seinfeld (@bombsfall) January 18, 2022

So, that Microsoft purchase of Activision Blizzard King huh?



My main response -



What do the striking ABK workers think?



What steps will Microsoft implement to see change at the company?



Will Kotick face consequences?



Will this change monetisation / working practices? — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) January 18, 2022

remembering when the george bush-era doj just completely went 'actually we don't care about this anymore' on the microsoft anti-trust trial and now over 20 years later nobody expects the government to even try to stop mega-mergers anymore lmao — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) January 18, 2022

While Bobby Kotick will likely leave with a golden parachute, it looks like the parasite will finally be ousted from Activision Blizzard when Microsoft's acquisition is finalized, and hopefully real progress can begin. https://t.co/FFM95Hduyi — YongYea (@YongYea) January 18, 2022

Bobby Kotick is gone, right? I don't think you throw up this Kotick-less org chart and don't mention him once in the acquisition announcement without that being the implication pic.twitter.com/7OlmFh7eBX — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) January 18, 2022

And of course, how can we can miss out on the sheer feeling of reeling from disbelief when the news was first confirmed? Incredulity, shock, and confusion? Been there, felt that.

I just woke up to the Microsoft Activision news what the hell is happening



Crash and Spyro are Microsoft characters now??? Call of Duty will probably all be Game Pass titles???



This feels fake and I’m still asleep. — AntDude (@antdude92) January 18, 2022

what the fuck it happenedhttps://t.co/XEtc8W2DWn — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) January 18, 2022

The winning comment on Twitter, though, makes itself known here:

At Sony we wanted to make a very strong and principled stance against employee harassment, which is why 30 minutes ago we decided to never work with Activision Blizzard again — Ex-CEO Kaz Hirai (@KazHiraiCEO) January 18, 2022

Despite everything, the call for improved work environment, employee welfare, and workplace treatment shouldn’t be forgotten. Activision-Blizzard is still a mess, but it’s now Microsoft’s mess to clean up, so hopefully the latter won’t disappoint just like the once-gaming great did on so many levels.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.