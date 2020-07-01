Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation CEO Akio Toyoda speaks during a Toyota press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, on Jan 6, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

LAS VEGAS - Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday (Jan 6) it plans to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan's Mt Fuji, powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smart homes," artificial intelligence and other technologies.

Toyota unveiled the plan at CES, the big technology industry show. The development, to be built at the site of a closed factory, will be called "Woven City" - a reference to Toyota's start as a loom manufacturing company - and will serve as a home to full-time residents and researchers.

Toyota did not disclose costs for the project.

Executives at many major automakers have talked about how cities of the future could be designed to cut climate-changing emissions from vehicles and buildings, reduce congestion and apply internet technology to everyday life.

But Toyota's plan to build a futuristic community on 175 acres (71 hectares) near Mt Fuji is a big step beyond what rivals have proposed.

The proposal highlights not only Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda's ambition, but also the financial and political resources Toyota can bring to bear, especially in its home country.

Toyota expects 2,000 people will live at the city initially, with construction slated to start next year. Toyoda called the project "my personal 'field of dreams.' "You know if you build it, they will come."

Toyota said it has commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design the community.

Ingels' firm designed the 2 World Trade Center building in New York and Google's offices in Silicon Valley and London.

Toyota said it is open to partnerships with other companies that want to use the project as a testing ground for technology.

