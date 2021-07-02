TPG gives all customers free outgoing calls to any local mobile number

All SIM-only TPG subscribers can now make free outgoing calls to any mobile number in Singapore, even if it is under another telco . Best of all, TPG says this isn't a one-off offer, but a new feature to be enjoyed indefinitely.

Richard Tan, CEO of TPG Singapore said:

At TPG, we make every effort to improve our offerings and provide mobile plans with the best value for our customers. With this free upgrade, we provide our customers with greater peace of mind. They can connect with loved ones freely, and not be restricted by limited call minutes when face-to-face meetings may be limited.

This free talk-time feature will be added to all TPG SIM-only plans ($10 for 100GB, $18 for 130GB, and $5 for 20GB Seniors Plan) and can be enjoyed by new and current customers immediately with a valid plan.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.