TPG providing free SIM cards and routers to low-income households for students to access HBL

On top of exposing cracks in the healthcare systems of various nations, the coronavirus pandemic has also brought to light the need to bridge the digital divide within societies.

With schools shut down and online learning made mandatory, students in households without broadband internet access and personal computers are left behind.

TPG Telecom wants to lend a hand. In support of low-income families affected by the Covid-19 crisis, Singapore’s fourth telco is providing mobile wifi routers and 50GB SIM-only plans for students to get online for home-based learning programmes. The company assured that it is easy enough to get the hotspot up and running quickly.

Working together with various social enterprises and non-profit organisations like Viva Kids Pte Ltd and Engineering Good, the initiative should be able to provide high-speed 4G network connectivity for underprivileged students.

Engineering Good, in particular, has been collecting used laptops, refurbishing them and redistributing the devices among low-income families for students to continue their studies while being stuck at home.

Our children and youth beneficiaries were extremely grateful for the newly refurbished laptops that were recently... Posted by Singapore Children's Society on Monday, April 27, 2020

So far, TPG has already reached out to over 800 recipients and counting.

“We are reaching out to ensure that underprivileged students are not left behind in this crisis,” noted Richard Tan, TPG Singapore’s acting chief executive.

“We are gratified in being able to work with organisations that are engaged with the underserved communities so that students can continue their studies efficiently.”

Since April 8, students across all schools and institutes of higher learning here have shifted to full home-based learning programmes. Students who require digital devices or internet access have been receiving assistance from their schools, and TPG’s initiative should be a complementary solution to any challenges they might face.

The school holidays started yesterday (May 5), but it's understood that some students will have to undergo home-based learning before school reopens.

