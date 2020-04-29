Transcribe your video conference in-meeting notes with Otter.ai

Covid-19 has changed the way we work as working from home becomes the norm and tools for video conferencing like Zoom are fast becoming commonplace.

Otter.ai announced the availability of Otter Live Video Meeting Notes for Otter for Teams and Zoom Pro subscribers or higher.

Otter for Teams is an enterprise-ready web and mobile application that provides businesses with additional collaboration, administration, and security capabilities.

With the update, users can access some of the same real-time features available in Otter Voice Meeting Notes directly from a video conferencing platform.

This means participants can open a secure, live interactive transcript directly from a video conference, or after a meeting.

Sam Liang, CEO and founder of Otter.ai. said:

Otter usage with Zoom meetings has increased by more than 5X in the past few weeks and we’re seeing new sign-ups from remote workers and distance learning. Otter has transcribed more than 25 million meetings, accounting for more than 750 million transcribed meeting minutes to date.

To support remote workers and distance learners, Otter.ai is offering two months of free service when users sign up for Otter for Teams using promo code: OTTER_RELIEF.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.