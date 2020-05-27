Transcript: A weird confrontation between a resident and a stranger who peed outside his flat

Before we get into things proper, we just want to make it clear that we’re not passing judgement without knowing the full story and context behind this viral argument.

And it’s a weird one, too. On Monday (May 25), a man posted on the SG Covidiots Facebook page that he saw a stranger loitering outside his HDB flat early in the morning.

A confrontation ensued, and we get to see, via recorded footage, what they squabbled about. We don’t know who the stranger is and why he chose to skulk on that particular floor of the Klang Lane block, but the argument revolved around urine, smoking, throwing water, and emergencies.

No brute force involved here, just lots of raised voices and a very confused resident who could not believe that a masked man with a mullet was offended at being filmed after he just took a piss right outside residential homes. According to the resident, the stranger made a run for it when he made a call to the cops.

Walau eh, guy urinate at corridor during CB period at wee hour. Kena caught liao then argue he was smoking at staircase and emergency to pee <Reader's Contribution by Chew> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, May 25, 2020

Here’s a transcript of their odd quarrel.

Resident: What are you doing here?

Mullet man: Huh?

Resident: What are you doing here?

Mullet man: Emergency. You take my picture ah?

Resident: No, what are you doing here?

Mullet man: I… throw things ah.

Resident: No, you (unintelligible)

Mullet man: Huh?

Resident: Your urine there right?

Mullet man: Ya I urine lah but I got throw water lah.

Resident: No, why you urine here?

Mullet man: Emergency lah, buay tahan already lah.

Resident: No no no no, what do you mean by buay tahan?

Mullet man: Cannot tahan lah, emergency already.

Resident: No, where you from?

Mullet man: I downstairs.

Resident: Then downstairs go downstairs, why you come up here and pee?

Mullet man: Just now I come up I smoking lah.

Resident: No, ey… How can you pee in our area?

Mullet man: Huh?

Resident: How can you pee in our area? You (unintelligible) clean the place up ah.

Mullet man: I throw water already.

Resident: No, why you pee in our area?!

Mullet man: I… Wah you take my picture wah you very, very style one ah?!

Resident: Huh?

Mullet man: You very style one ah?

Resident: No! You are peeing here you call me style!

Mullet man: (unintelligible) smoking! I, I ,I urine, huh. You take my picture, you bloody good ah! Some more you ask me to clean and you take my picture ah! After clean up then you complain ah?

Resident: …Now you peeing here you still say this kind of thing.

Mullet man: Ya lah, I, I , I, I, emergency what?

Resident: What do you mean emergency? There’s so many toilet, why you can’t even go toilet?

Mullet man: Wah lau! All closing mah… I also smoking down here staircase what.

Resident: No, is this allowed to smoke at staircase or not?

Mullet man: Not allowed lah… Why you so, so, so fussy one?

Resident: Eh! I live down here you pee down here you say I fussy?!

Mullet man: I pour water what, I clean up already what?

Resident: What? Where got clean up ⁠— you go and see.

Mullet man: I throw water already.

Resident: What you mean you throw water?

Mullet man: Wah you take my picture, very good ah?

Resident: Why? You even better you come here and pee!

Mullet man: Emergency what!

Resident: Eh you emergency you can anyhow pee is it?!

Mullet man: (unintelligible) your house mah?

Resident: Huh?

Mullet man: I never disturb your house mah?

Resident: Eh! I live down here you pee down here you say not disturbing my house!

Mullet man: Emergency what!

Resident: Huh. Very good.

Mullet man: (unintelligible)

Resident Emergency…

Mullet man: (unintelligible) You see! Take the picture!

Resident: Come, come, come.

Reactions to the video have ranged from amusement to horror, but mostly bewilderment that something as chaotic as this conversation actually took place.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

