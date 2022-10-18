Trigun Stampede reboot gets shiny second trailer, releasing January 2023

Between the return of Bleach and Naruto‘s 20th anniversary celebration, it’s a ripe time to revisit the past — and Trigun is next to join the party.

The beloved anime series was confirmed for a reboot back in July 2022, with its announcement trailer highlighting a flashy 3D art style and a wild new look for its hero, Vash the Stampede.

Now, a second preview video has offered an extended look at the upcoming show titled Trigun Stampede, as well as an introduction to the the characters that Vash will cross paths with. In it, the character, otherwise nicknamed the Humanoid Typhoon and with a high bounty on his head, arrives on the planet of No Man’s Land and soon finds himself running into trouble with the locals and bounty hunters.

Saved by a pair of reporters who are investigating him for the story, Meryl Stryfe (Sakura Andou, Shoplifters) and Roberto De Niro (Kenji Matsuda, Kamen Rider Hibiki), he later joins their party and embarks on a search for his brother Knives Millions (Junya Ikeda, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna), encountering priest-slash-undertaker Nicholas D. Wolfwood (Yoshimasa Hosoya, Haikyuu!!) along the way.

Milly, a familiar face from the original title, is absent from the reel, and it’s unknown whether she’ll even appear at all, considering how Trigun Stampede takes place at an earlier point in Vash’s career. The new art direction, while divisive among fans, does seem pretty clean and dynamic here, with the official poster giving off some strong fantasy vibes:

Studio Orange, the creative minds behind the highly-acclaimed Beastars series, is helming the project, with Kenji Muto (Land of the Lustrous) serving as director.

The new voice talent of Andou, Matsuda, and Hosoda will be joining a previously announced cast that includes Demon Slayer‘s Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Vash, Arknights‘ Tomoyo Kurosawa as young Vash, Genshin Impact‘s Yumiri Hanamori as young Knives, and Ouran High School Host Club‘s Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem.

Trigun Stampede is set to release on Crunchyroll in January 2023, which also sees the premiere of new and returning anime like an Nier Automata spin-off, the second season of Tokyo Revengers, and the fourth season of Bungou Stray Dogs.

Based on an original story by Yasuhirou Nightow, the manga was first serialised in 1995 and received a 26-episode anime adaptation in 1998 from Madhouse. A film adaptation called Trigun: Badlands Rumble was later released in 2010, which makes this the first anime outing for the franchise since then.

