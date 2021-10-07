Twitch breach reveals top earning channel - $12.2m paid to Dungeons & Dragons streamer

We knew that Critical Role, a group of amazing voice actors running an epic Dungeons & Dragons campaign, was successful. But, we didn’t expect it to be THIS successful.
With a recent Twitch hack, first reported by Video Games Chronicle, in which hackers obtained info such as:
- The company’s source code
- Info on all properties Twitch owns
- A possible Steam competitor, Vapour, from Amazon Game Studios
- Streamer payouts since 2019
The hack has since been confirmed by Twitch themselves –
Mind you, this is but only Twitch advertising payouts only and does not include other streams of income for the channel.
Here’s a list of the top streamers with data obtained from the hack (in USD), cumulative payouts since August 2019 –
- Critical Role – $9.6 million
- xQcOW – $8.4 million
- summit1g – $5.8 million
- Tfue – $5.2 million
- NICKMERCS – $5 million
- ludwig – $3.2 million
- TimTheTatman – $3.2 million
- Altoar – $3 million
- auronplay – $3 million
- LIRIK – $2.9 million
See any familiar names? Twitter user KnowSomething has compiled a list that also breaks down earnings by month as well –
This article was first published in Geek Culture.