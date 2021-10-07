Twitch breach reveals top earning channel - $12.2m paid to Dungeons & Dragons streamer

We knew that Critical Role, a group of amazing voice actors running an epic Dungeons & Dragons campaign, was successful. But, we didn’t expect it to be THIS successful.

With a recent Twitch hack, first reported by Video Games Chronicle, in which hackers obtained info such as:

The company’s source code

Info on all properties Twitch owns

A possible Steam competitor, Vapour, from Amazon Game Studios

Streamer payouts since 2019

The hack has since been confirmed by Twitch themselves –

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

Mind you, this is but only Twitch advertising payouts only and does not include other streams of income for the channel.

Here’s a list of the top streamers with data obtained from the hack (in USD), cumulative payouts since August 2019 –

Critical Role – $9.6 million xQcOW – $8.4 million summit1g – $5.8 million Tfue – $5.2 million NICKMERCS – $5 million ludwig – $3.2 million TimTheTatman – $3.2 million Altoar – $3 million auronplay – $3 million LIRIK – $2.9 million

See any familiar names? Twitter user KnowSomething has compiled a list that also breaks down earnings by month as well –

Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.



Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) pic.twitter.com/wDG0JkJuCx — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

