Twitter launches Super Follows paid subscription on iOS

Twitter is rolling out Super Follows, its premium subscription feature, today.

First revealed in February, Super Follows will allow users to subscribe to accounts for a monthly subscription fee in exchange for exclusive content.

PHOTO: Twitter

Not everyone can qualify for Super Follows. Users must have at least 10,000 followers, have tweeted at least 25 times within the last 30 days, are based in the US, and are at least 18 years old.

PHOTO: Twitter

Eligible accounts can set a price for Super Follows subscriptions ranging from US$2.99 (S$4), US$4.99 or US$9.99 per month. When tweeting, verified Super Follows users can choose to mark some tweets for subscribers only.

Users can still tweet to everyone else and their unpaid follower base with regular tweets too. One can tell who is a Super Follower or not as paid subscribers will be marked with a special purple badge.

PHOTO: Twitter

This isn’t Twitter’s first time dabbling into monetization strategies. Twitter currently has a tip jar feature, ticketed Spaces, a shopping section, and a newsletter subscription button.

People who don’t have the Super Follows feature can apply for a waitlist under the monetization tab in the Twitter app. Currently, Super Follows is only available on Twitter’s iOS app and is limited to a test group of people in the US.

Twitter plans to eventually roll out the feature on iOS in more countries in the coming weeks, and that it will be available on Android and the web soon. Newsletters, anonymous subscriptions, exclusive Spaces, and Patreon-like subscription tiers to Super Follows are also in the plans for the social media platform.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.