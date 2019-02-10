Twitter lets users sideline unwanted direct messages

Twitter on Monday said it is rolling out a filter that will hide away unwanted direct messages, providing a new tool to stymie abuse.

Twitter users who receive direct messages from people they don't follow on the platform will be able to have such missives automatically routed to a secondary folder.

"Unwanted messages aren't fun," Twitter tweeted in August when it began testing the filter that let users keep them "out of sight, out of mind."

The filter is intended to also catch messages with spam or offensive content, tagging them accordingly so users can decide whether they want to open them.