Twitter reportedly wanted to acquire Clubhouse for $5.4b

Twitter was reportedly interested to acquire Clubhouse a few months ago.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Twitter held talks "in recent months" to buy Clubhouse. Both companies reportedly discussed a potential valuation of $4 billion (S$ 5.4 billion).

Talks between the two companies are no longer active for unknown reasons while Clubhouse is currently seeking to raise funds.

Twitter launched its Clubhouse alternative for iOS in January and Android last month. Known as Twitter Spaces, the audio chat room allows any user to join and listen. Only a selected few can host Spaces at the moment, but Twitter plans to let users start hosting Spaces later this month.

ALSO READ: Chinese users flock to US chat app Clubhouse, evading censors

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.