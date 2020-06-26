Twitter rolls out special emoji for Singapore's GE2020

Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne
PHOTO: PHOTO: Twitter / @twittersingapore

Polling Day will arrive in two weeks' time and just like many other significant events taking place in Singapore, we’ve got a special emoji to go along with GE2020-related hashtags in our tweets. 

Twitter has hopped on board the general election hype train today by launching a unique icon that’ll automatically pop up next to these hashtags: 

  • #SingaporeElection
  • #SGElection
  • #SGVotes
  • #GE2020 

Just a little something from Twitter — which has its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore’s Central Business District — to add “a little red and white to your Tweets”. 

https://twitter.com/TwitterSG/status/1276392707968004096

If there's one political candidate who'll maximise the emoji's usage, it's likely to be Marine Parade GRC Tan Chuan-Jin, who's been pretty active on Twitter since earlier this year. 

https://twitter.com/TwitterSG/status/1240551970739326976

