Twitter rolls out special emoji for Singapore's GE2020

Polling Day will arrive in two weeks' time and just like many other significant events taking place in Singapore, we’ve got a special emoji to go along with GE2020-related hashtags in our tweets.

Twitter has hopped on board the general election hype train today by launching a unique icon that’ll automatically pop up next to these hashtags:

#SingaporeElection

#SGElection

#SGVotes

#GE2020

Just a little something from Twitter — which has its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore’s Central Business District — to add “a little red and white to your Tweets”.

https://twitter.com/TwitterSG/status/1276392707968004096

If there's one political candidate who'll maximise the emoji's usage, it's likely to be Marine Parade GRC Tan Chuan-Jin, who's been pretty active on Twitter since earlier this year.

https://twitter.com/TwitterSG/status/1240551970739326976

