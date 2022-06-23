Twitter tests long-form text feature called Notes

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday (June 22) it was testing a new feature called "Notes" that would allow users to share essay-like write-ups as a link both on and off the social media platform.

✨ Introducing: Notes ✨



We’re testing a way to write longer on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/SnrS4Q6toX — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

The company also said newsletter firm Revue, which it bought last year, would now be part of Twitter Write along with the "Notes" feature.

The long-form feature is being tested by a small group of writers and Twitter did not give more details on its wider roll-out. The company currently has a 280-character limit on tweets, a feature it began testing nearly five years ago.

In April, Twitter surprised users by saying it would in the coming months begin testing a new edit feature, which it called "the most requested feature for many years."

The company is in the middle of a $44 billion buyout by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine.

ALSO READ: In call with Twitter staff, Elon Musk muses on space aliens, company's future