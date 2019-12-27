Two new Pokemon games are coming to Facebook

PHOTO: Facebook/PokemonMedallionBattle
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

The Pokemon Company is releasing two new Pokemon games to Facebook - Pokemon Tower Battle and Pokemon Medallion Battle. Both are now available to play in Asia.

 

Pokemon Medallion Battle is a "digital card battle strategy game" developed by GCTurbo, and it's now available to play in the Asia-Pacific region. Here's how Facebook is describing it:

Trainers collect, battle and evolve Pokemon in medallion form and embark on a journey with their companions to win gym badges and complete their Pokedex. Players can also discover new Pokemon — introduced every month — to create even better decks.

Pokemon Tower Battle is developed by Bombay Play and is also available to play worldwide now. This game has players stacking Pokemon on top of one another to create the tallest tower of them all.

In terms of gameplay, these aren't exactly Pokemon Sword and Shield, but fans of Facebook Gaming's Instant Games platform should have a lot of fun killing time with these two new Pokemon games.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

