Ubisoft+ Classics bringing over 50 games to PlayStation Plus by end 2022

PlayStation fans have a lot to look forward to when the new PlayStation Plus arrives in Asia, especially for those with higher-tier subscriptions.

Between free monthly games and new exclusives and third-party games, they will be able to sink their time into plenty of choices, including the Ubisoft+ Classics line-up.

A new subscription for PlayStation Plus, Ubisoft+ Classics is set to launch on a rolling basis with a curated selection of popular titles.

Apart from the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and For Honor, the catalogue also brings back classic games such as Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, The Crew 2, and Watch Dogs.

The service is slated to go live on May 24, 2022, and comes in light of official news that Ubisoft+, which is currently available on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, will be heading to the PlayStation platform in the future.

Ubisoft Classics+ is expected to grow to more than 50 games by the end of 2022, with more games planned in the pipeline.

The full list of Day one games is as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

The subscription service comes bundled with the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers, and will feature standard edition of Ubisoft games.

It’s set to grace the Asia region first on May 24 (June 2 in Japan), before heading to North and South America on June 13, and to Europe on June 23.

More details and updates on PlayStation Plus offerings may be found on the official website.

ALSO READ: Warcraft Arclight Rumble has been announced for mobile later this year

This article was first published in Geek Culture.