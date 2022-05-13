Ubisoft lines up Skull & Bones, Avatar, and Mario + Rabbids launches for fiscal year 2023

Stop us if you have heard this one, Ubisoft’s Skulls & Bones is still a thing, even nine years after it began development. Ubisoft’s latest financial conference call shed light on the upcoming releases for the company, which include Roller Champions, Skulls & Bones, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

With the exception of Roller Champions, which will release in the first quarter of the fiscal year (by June 2022), the rest of the games will arrive in the second half. This means a release sometime between October 2022 and March 2023.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora should be well-positioned to launch alongside the movie, and is likely going to be a big hit commercially with or without critical acclaim.

Whether you are happy or confused about it, it is great to see that there is a proper plan in place for all these Ubisoft titles. Having a window to aim for will allow for better expectation management, and provide consumers with more confidence moving forward.

As for the more popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, the focus is still on “meaningful paid content of very high quality,” especially considering the success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its various DLC. There is also a smaller title that is supposedly starring Basim from Valhalla coming later this year, so we can expect to hear more.

Ubisoft is also preparing for a free-to-play version of The Division called Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland, but once more, it remains shrouded in mystery for now. 2022 and 2023 will be busy years for the company, and that is exactly how Ubisoft would want it.

