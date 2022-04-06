Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile opens for pre-registration

Fans of Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will soon be able play a version of this tactical first-person shooter game on the go. The new free-to-play Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile is adapted from Rainbow Six Siege and optimised for iOS and Android devices, but still retaining all the gameplay that defined Siege.

Players face off in 5v5 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in the core game mode: Attackers vs. Defenders. Attackers will deploy observation drones to gain intel and strategically breach through destructible walls, floors and ceilings, while defenders will barricade all entry points and use spy cameras or traps to secure their location.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Ubisoft.com

Teams are fully customisable, formed from operators from the Rainbow Six universe, each with their own unique skillset, weapons and gadgetry. The game also has iconic maps from Rainbow Six Siege, including Band and Border, and feature PvP game modes such as Secure Area and Bomb.

Players can register now to get a chance to be part of the closed alpha, and play before the game launches.

