What to expect: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced loaded with Singapore references

Ubisoft's highly anticipated Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will feature many easter eggs referencing Singapore, Ubisoft Singapore content director Terry Han said on Thursday (July 9).

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to launch on July 9, functioning as both a remake and a sequel to the original Assassin's Creed Black Flag that launched in 2013.

Ubisoft Singapore led the development of this most recent instalment, utilising their latest game engine to deliver better visuals in sync with modern standards.

"We have a couple of new content added that has a hint of Singapore flavor to them," Terry told AsiaOne.

"Players may come across a small event at one of the docks in Havana involving the king of fruits, a playful nod to something very familiar to Singaporeans.

"This is one of a few things woven into the world in a way that still feels natural, and we can't wait for players to find out more when they play the final product."

Aside from durians, the game also features references such as a Merlion statue, sunken in the water, as well as a Singapore-shaped island.

Some of these easter eggs were also in the original Black Flag game, which Ubisoft Singapore had contributed to 13 years ago.

"In a way, it's about the team having some fun injected into their own work, and a source of joy to see if players will chance upon them," Terry added.

Game director Richard Knight, a Singaporean permanent resident, shared with AsiaOne that he views these easter eggs as a sign of strong identity.

Although Singapore may be known as a "little red dot", the country feels as big as anywhere else in the world, he said.

"As a country Singapore may not blast the flag as much as others, or shout as loudly, but the pride comes through in our work and conduct.

So even for me, when I see the secrets in game, I can feel the identity too - this game was made here, and it shows," Richard stated.

Remaking a classic

While this latest pirate-themed game by Ubisoft Singapore may be one that the public is looking forward to, this hasn't always been the case of late.

Skull and Bones, also a pirate-themed game developed by Ubisoft Singapore, released to mixed reviews on Steam in August 2024.

Taking on the mantle of Assassin's Creed Black Flag - a title much beloved by fans - comes with a heavy responsibility.

Speaking on the obligation to deliver a good game, Richard told AsiaOne: "There is definitely a heavy responsibility when it comes to remaking a classic, but it's also an incredible tool to wield."

He explained that the team at Ubisoft Singapore dissected the 2013 game, playing through it and looking through the game's code, even talking to original developers, many of whom still work with Ubisoft presently.

Members of the community were also brought in from other countries to provide impressions and feedback.

"Memory is emotional, and we found all of these avenues invaluable to finding the perfect balance of a game that feels modern today, but also something that closely matches the feel of the original," Richard said.

Lead producer Justin Ng also shared: "Black Flag holds a special place in the hearts of many players around the world, and also in the history of Ubisoft Singapore.

"Our goal was not only to preserve what made the original unforgettable, but to elevate it with the tools, craft and expectations of today.

"This project shows that major global entertainment experiences can be imagined, built and led from Singapore."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com