Ubisoft unveils plan to create animated TV adaptations of its franchise

It looks like Ubisoft isn't content to just make video games. An article by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the French company is attempting to develop its games into children's TV shows.

A Rabbids Invasion special set on Mars is in the works, along with TV series based on the Rayman and Hungry Shark franchises. Ubisoft is also developing a show based on their highly-successful Watch Dogs franchise, aimed at teenagers.

The Watch Dogs series is described as a 'cybermystery', and will be quite a departure from the M-rated video games. The series will focus on a teenage hacker in Ada Lovelace Middle School, solving crimes that happen around her.

Veronica Mars - with hacking?