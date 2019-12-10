Ubisoft unveils plan to create animated TV adaptations of its franchise

It looks like Ubisoft isn't content to just make video games. An article by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the French company is attempting to develop its games into children's TV shows.
A Rabbids Invasion special set on Mars is in the works, along with TV series based on the Rayman and Hungry Shark franchises. Ubisoft is also developing a show based on their highly-successful Watch Dogs franchise, aimed at teenagers.
The Watch Dogs series is described as a 'cybermystery', and will be quite a departure from the M-rated video games. The series will focus on a teenage hacker in Ada Lovelace Middle School, solving crimes that happen around her.
Veronica Mars - with hacking?
Ubisoft is also partnering with Adi Shankar, producer of Netflix's Castlevania and upcoming Devil May Cry series, for a young-adult series based on Far Cry 3's expansion - Blood Dragon. The series will be called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe, and form a multiverse with other Ubisoft titles. Blood Dragon was by far my favourite thing to come out of the Far Cry games, so I say bring it on. Bring the makers of Kung Fury on board, and it'll be perfect. The series setting up a multiverse suggests that Ubisoft also wants all their future titles to crossover someday - which could be huge. This article was first published in Hardware Zone.
Read also
Ubisoft is also partnering with Adi Shankar, producer of Netflix's Castlevania and upcoming Devil May Cry series, for a young-adult series based on Far Cry 3's expansion - Blood Dragon.
The series will be called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe, and form a multiverse with other Ubisoft titles.
Blood Dragon was by far my favourite thing to come out of the Far Cry games, so I say bring it on.
Bring the makers of Kung Fury on board, and it'll be perfect.
The series setting up a multiverse suggests that Ubisoft also wants all their future titles to crossover someday - which could be huge.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.