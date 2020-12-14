The ultimate Christmas gift guide for tech lovers

Technology shopping is addictive. As the years go by, the number of gadgets on offer continues to grow, and we’re forever in a cycle of upgrading the thing that we bought last year.

So shopping for a genuine tech-lover can be a challenge. That said technology has broadened out a lot in recent years, and if you’re dealing with a true tech lover they’re going to look for gadgets in every aspect of their life.

With that in mind, our team has scoured all your favourite brands to create t he gift guide for tech lovers. From beauty technology to home technology there’s something for everyone here and we’re sure you’ll find something here for the tech lover in your life.

1. Sonos Gen 2, $309

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

You hear a lot of talk about small and mighty speakers, but the Sonos is the real deal. Ideal for everything from ambience at a dinner party, to dancing round the kitchen while cooking, or unwinding at the end of the day with a podcast, the Sonos Gen 2 has the rich sound quality to deliver it all.

Humidity resistance makes it suitable for use in the bathroom and the small size means you can take it wherever you need it to go.

2. Sony Singapore WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $479

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Not only are in-hear headphones unhygienic, they also offer a poor listening experience and aren’t as much of a status symbol.

Which is exactly why noise cancelling headphones have gone up in the world and become a tech lover must have. Sony’s headphones smart listening feature means they adapt to your environment and the powerful noise cancelling processor, really does close off the outside world for an immersive experience.

3. Google Nest Mini Gen 2, $49

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

The modern home isn’t complete without a smart home device. They allow us to step into the future and control everything without lifting a finger. There is plenty of choice out there, but for our team the Google Nest offers great value and plenty of benefits.

It can organise your schedule, control your air conditioning and play music whenever you need it to. It also integrates across multiple devices, so should fit right into your tech lover’s collection.

4. Theragun Mini, $319

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

Who doesn’t love a massage? With a massage gun you can get all the relieving benefits of a good deep tissue massage without leaving the comfort of your home. That said when stress strikes or you need to unwind you might not always have the luxury of having it done at home.

Which is why the Theragun Mini is a great gift: It is portable, delivers a powerful percussive therapy punch and relieves any tension quickly.

5. Fitbit Versa 2, $258

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

The humble pedometer has come a long way. Today’s smart equivalent not only tracks your steps, but also tracks heart rate, helps you sleep better and can create a hands free running experience by integrating with your Spotify.

Our favourite is the Fitbit Versa 2, as on top of having all the smartwatch features you want, it includes voice control to check weather, set reminders and do more.

6. Ecovacs robot vacuum, $519

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

The best holiday gifts are often the ones that people will use all the time. This robot vacuum cleaner will make a tech lover’s life easier and offers a smart solution to tiresome housework.

It can also be programmed to do the job while you’re out of the house, so you can enjoy yourself and come back to a tidy living space.

7. Casetify UV sanitiser, $176

PHOTO: Casetify

Keeping our phones clean is exhausting. You have to be rigorous about ensuring you’ve wiped them down and cleaned away whatever germs you’ve picked up throughout the day.

Which is why the Casetify UV Sanitiser is a great gift, it takes all the pain out of sanitising your phone and makes keeping it clean a breeze.

8. Rakuten Kobo Clara, $199

PHOTO: Lazada.sg

eReaders change the reading experience. Gone are the bulky books and all the storage you need for them, and instead you have a library at the touch of your fingers.

The Rakuten Kobo Clara is perfect for the avid reader: It can carry 6000 books and the lighting technology means it adjusts based on the natural light so you don’t strain your eyes while reading. The Kobo app means you can also read across other devices you own.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.