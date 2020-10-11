Ultimate guide to Apple Watch Singapore - Series 6, SE, or Series 3?

Of course, we’ve got to examine the price tags first. In ascending order – Series 3, SE, Series 6.

The Series 6 is almost twice the price of Series 3 in Apple Store Singapore, *gasp* how can?

Let’s take a closer look at the features of these watches and find out why.

﻿Apple Watch Series 6 SE Series 3 Display Always-on retina display Retina display Retina display Material Aluminium Stainless Steel Titanium Aluminium Aluminium Battery 18-hour “all-day” 18-hour “all-day” 18-hour “all-day” Processor Dual-core S6 SiP Dual-core S5 SiP Dual-core S3 SiP Capacity 32GB 32GB 8GB Apple Pay support Yes Yes Yes Emergency SOS Yes Yes Yes Optical heart sensor Yes Yes Yes Fall detection Yes Yes No Blood Oxygen readings Yes No No ECG readings Yes No No

There are also several different colours available. By far, Series 6 has the most variety of options.

Series 6 Aluminium – Silver, Space Grey, Gold, Blue, Red Stainless Steel – Silver, Graphite, Gold Titanium – Titanium, Space Black

SE Aluminium – Silver, Space Grey, Gold

Series 3 Aluminium – Silver, Space Grey



Now it seems like Series 6 is definitely a forerunner in this competition. It’s time to examine the unique, and common features of the Series 6 that makes it so special.

Key features of Apple Watch Series 6

Blood oxygen readings

PHOTO: Apple

Blood oxygen saturation of a healthy person is around 95-100 per cent. If the readings are out of that range, it signals potential health issues. We all know how much the government emphasises on our health.

No matter how healthy of an individual you are, it always doesn’t hurt to be always alert. Now Apple Watch Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen on demand via the app.

Also, you can set up your device to measure readings in the background or during sleep. Note that the readings are not meant for medical use, but for general health purposes.

ECG readings

Electrocardiogram (ECG) records your heartbeat and rhythm, and identifies any irregularities. Apple Watch Series 6 allows you to take a reading anytime, anywhere within approximately 30 seconds.

But, note that it cannot detect a heart attack, blood clots, or other heart conditions. This cool feature is only available in a few countries, including Singapore!

Sleep app

The new Sleep app allows you to set your sleep schedule, and it is available on all apple watch models. But what’s special is that the Apple Watch Series 6 has a better battery efficiency and faster charging, so it can handle your sleep data well.

Another nifty feature is the Wind Down function, weaning you off your phone before bedtime. Most Singaporeans have trouble maintaining a healthy sleep schedule. So we definitely see how the Apple Watch might help improve that.

Always-on display

Always-on display allows time and other information to be always visible – even when you’re not using your Apple Watch.

This means that you don’t need to raise your wrist to see the time. Fitness metrics, such as calories burnt, distance ran, will always be on the screen. This is also a unique feature that’s only available in this model.

Which Apple Watch should you get?

Now, before you rush to the nearest Apple Store Singapore, let’s do a final evaluation.

Apple Watch Series 6

If you want a premium health tracking, fitness device, go for the Apple Watch Series 6. It runs very smoothly and has super sick features and colours unique to this model. Understand that given the high price tag, not everyone has the budget for it.

However, there are some features that are pretty innovative and we can see how they can be possibly useful!

However, if you’re already an Apple Watch Series 4 or 5 user, keep your wallet in your pockets. There’s little reasons to do the upgrade, unless you’re really intrigued by the new features.

Apple Watch SE

SE is overall a lower-cost alternative to Series 6. Although similar in design, it lacks several features. For instance, there is no always-on display, blood oxygen, or ECG readings.

This device also only comes in aluminium, the cheapest and lightest of all available casing materials. However, it supports all basic Apple Watch functions like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, fitness activity.

If you’re looking for a nifty watch, go for Apple Watch SE. Given the price difference, it might be worth making the upgrade from Apple Watch Series 3. You get a more pleasing display and faster performance overall.

Apple Watch Series 3

Series 3 is overall an older watch design with a smaller display screen compared to the other two contenders. Similarly, it’s also lacking key features of Series 6.

Here, the key disadvantages are the slower S3 chip and smaller display. Apple Watch SE’s S5 chip delivers up to twice faster performance than Apple Watch Series 3. So, you can imagine the Series 6 is even faster.

But still, the Series 3 does a decent job with basic functions available. If you’re not an extensive watch user, or just want a functional watch to flex on your friends and neighbours, go for this model!

Where to get an Apple Watch?

Decided to get an Apple Watch? Don't say we keep all the good lobangs to ourselves.

PHOTO: Apple