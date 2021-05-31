The ultimate laptop for creators: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582)

If you’re looking for a machine that can effortlessly handle your multitasking and content creation needs, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (UX582) might be what you’ve been looking for. The high-performance laptop efficiently caters to your productivity demands with its groundbreaking design.

What makes the ZenBook Pro Duo stand out is the two seamless displays that allow users to multitask effectively. With a 15.6-inch 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen as its main display, it delivers ultra-vivid and realistic colours that’s certainly made for creative creators in mind.

Furthermore, the laptop also introduces the Asus ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch full-width secondary touchscreen display, that allow users endless ways to optimise and personalise their workflows. Additionally, with an incorporated auto-tilt mechanism, the rear of the second display raises by 9.5° which reduces glare and reflections for improved readability and overall productivity.

PHOTO: Asus

The ZenBook Pro Duo delivers flagship performance with a 10th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, paired with 32GB RAM.

This impressive CPU power is combined with the latest professional-level NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 discrete graphics to make light work of demanding creative tasks such as photo and video editing, music production, as well as the rendering of 3D graphics.

With such demanding software running, some might foresee that such a device must have a drawback, especially with its heat dissipation. Thankfully, Asus has that covered. For optimal thermal performance, the laptop is engineered with the new AAS Plus thermal design.

This leverages the space created under the laptop by the ErgoLift hinge mechanism and the chassis opening created by the tilting ScreenPad Plus and thus increasing overall cooling airflow by 36per cent. This in turn sustains the laptop’s incredible performance no matter the workload.

The device also boasts high-performing I/O capabilities consisting of a pair of Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) also includes WiFi 6 (802.11ax), capable of faster-than-wired speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps. This allows users to easily create and share anywhere at any given time.

This versatile machine is indeed an ultra-powerful combination of high-performance hardware with state-of-the-art engineering that takes professional-quality tasks in its stride.

The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo (UX582) is available now at the Asus Online Store as well as all authorized retailers for $4,998.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.