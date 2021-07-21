The ultimate list of Dungeons & Dragons loot you can find on Amazon in 2021

With the recent release of Magic: The Gathering’s Adventure into the Forgotten Realms, there’s no better time than now to venture into the wonderful world of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D).

A table-top role-playing game (TTRPG) originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, the game has gone through a rich but rocky history, filled with many changes and different editions. For many, D&D is a lot more than just a tabletop game – it’s a story and an adventure with your friends waiting to be told.

Since then, D&D has expanded into a universe of books, video games, toys, and many more. Whether you’re new or a veteran of the game, there are always hidden treasures waiting to be found, so we have taken it upon ourselves to compile a list of all the D&D loot that can help you kickstart or enhance your wonderful adventure. Get ready your Bag of Holding, for it’s time to snap up some items.

Starting sets

Let’s start from the basics – if you’ve never had a clue about how and where to get started on the game, then these starter sets and kits are the way to kick off your adventure, either as a player or as a dungeon master.

The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set 5th Edition includes all the components required to start your session, including character sheets, dice, dungeon master notes, and e-materials you can print for creatures and characters. All you need to do now is to grab a hold of those friends of yours and roll the dice!

To enhance the entire gaming experience, the Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit 5th Edition offers a setup similar to that of the Starter Set, but comes included with several new items, such as the dungeon master screen and maps.

Sourcebooks & Adventures

Now that you have gotten started, expansion Sourcebooks and Adventure books will level up your gameplay.

Sourcebooks are essentially books that’ll provide players with additional sources of information for their games such as new classes, items, creatures, or even spells. They include the most basic Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide and Monster Manual, some of which are included below:

Adventures, meanwhile, will offer players a new narrative, story, and campaign to play.

Some of these books will offer new features and playstyles to change things up, with some of our recommendations as follows:

Whether it’s exploring nature with Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, researching creatures with Volo’s Guide to Monsters, or unraveling the mysteries of Ravenloft in the Curse of Strahd, there are plenty of books that can cater to every player, dungeon master, and fan.

Additional add-ons for Dungeon Masters And Players

For players who already know what they’re looking for and want to level up their D&D gameplay, there’re plenty of add-ons you can buy to elevate your ongoing adventures to the next stage.

Cards

There’s no need to flip through hundreds of pages to look for spells or items, because there are many D&D cards that can be added to your game for an enhanced gameplay experience.

Containing spells for specific classes, monsters for different challenges, and item cards dungeon masters can use, some of these decks are available:

Accessories & miniatures

If you’re looking to offer players an unforgettable game that they can imagine and see unfold in front of them, miniatures, game mats, or tiles will help create the ultimate TTRPG experience for your party, and here’s how to do so:

Besides that, there are also dungeon master screens like the Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated and Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s Screen Wilderness Kit to provide you with a nice cover against your players.

Graphic novels & art books

Despite being player-focused, Dungeons & Dragons have long been renowned for their beautiful artwork and amazing visuals. The Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History is an ideal gift or reading companion for those who appreciate the illustrations of the fantasy world and its evolutions through the years.

Foodies won’t be left behind either, for all adventurers need to feed their hunger to survive. The Dungeons & Dragons Heroes’ Feast The Official D&D Cookbook will make a great recipe cookbook for you and your family, to enjoy some of the most iconic dishes in the Forgotten Realms.

Besides having the one D&D Days of Endless Adventure Graphic Novel, fans of popular Netflix hit Stranger Things and ongoing HBO series Rick and Morty will be thrilled to know that D&D is often connected to these two franchises.

So if you want to go old school, Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons: Deluxe Edition and Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons will be more than enough to soak you in the visual language of comics beyond the cinematic.

Board games

Setting up an actual D&D game takes a bit of effort, so for friends and families looking for a more casual D&D experience, the franchise itself has expanded into modern card games, and board games that anyone and everyone can play at your convenience.

Whether they are more mainstream board games such as Monopoly Dungeons & Dragons, Clue Dungeons & Dragons Board Game or Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Mayhem Card Game, these collaborations are easy and simple to understand for those who just want a twist in their usual board game titles.

As we mentioned before, Stranger Things and Rick and Morty are no shy strangers to the world of D&D, to the point that both titles have gotten their own versions of the fantasy board game: the Dungeons & Dragons Stranger Things Starter Set and the Dungeons & Dragons Rick and Morty Game Adventure Boxed Set.

For those looking for an entry into the TTRPG but don’t want to get too serious just yet, the Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins Fantasy Board Game and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of The Mad Mage Adventure System Board Game will do the trick!

Magic: The Gathering (MTG) Adventure in the Forgotten Realms

Adventure in the Forgotten Realms is officially the first MTG expansion that involves D&D and has perked up the whole community because of its beautiful artwork, references, and iconic characters.

Getting started on the journey, however, can be a little difficult thanks to all the different booster sets, so feel free to check out our starting guide if you haven’t already. If you have done so, or are confident on embarking on a new adventure, then these are the available booster sets that you can pre-order now:

Bonus loot

For the most hardcore of fans who have an insatiable appetite for additional treasure, or those looking to gift their extreme D&D-loving friends, this list of bonus loot has got you covered.

For the kids, the Dungeons & Dragons The Young Adventurer’s Collection is the ideal gift to get them started early. A nifty collection, the box of four books introduces young fans to the characters, locations, creatures, spells, and the world of D&D – we have got to start them young, after all!

Avid fans, meanwhile, can opt for the Modern Icons Statue of Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt Do’Urden and keep a piece of the legendary character in their room. Those who enjoy some puzzles can do them for real with The Beholder Puzzle: A Dungeon & Dragons Jigsaw Puzzle.

Lastly, if you didn’t know, there’s also a documentary, Eye of the Beholder: The Art of Dungeons and Dragons, that explores the history of the game and profiles a host of current/former artists, designers, authors, and even fans.

Now, that is all the loot that we’ve unearthed on Amazon! While there’s still certainly plenty of them to go around, we believe these are the best and among our favourite items that will help level up your gameplay, or satisfy your needs as fans of the game.

Happy exploring, fellow adventurers!

