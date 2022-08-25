Ultra-customisable DualSense Edge controller is Sony's answer to Xbox Elite

Sony is levelling up the PlayStation 5 experience with the DualSense Edge controller, which goes heavy on customisable features much like the Xbox Elite. The new device will boast removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, swappable stick caps, and five unique profiles, alongside other nifty upgrades.

For one, there are three types of stick caps to choose from: standard, high dome, and low dome. The stick modules are replaceable, which gives the DualSense Edge an, well, edge over the Xbox Elite, though they’ll be sold separately.

On the back are two new buttons that can be mapped to any other buttons, with adjustable trigger hair locks allowing owners to physically set their triggers to half-pull and change the travel distance. Dead zones and stick sensitivity can all be tweaked as well.

More notably, Sony has added an on-controller interface with a dedicated function that allows for a quick switch between different profiles, adjustment for volume levels, and access to profile settings while mid-game. The DualSense Edge will come with a braided USB-C cable and a carrying case, but won’t be arriving in the next few months or so.

“In the months ahead, we look forward to sharing more details about the DualSense Edge wireless controller, including launch timing, and can’t wait to see how the PS5 community unlocks the full potential of the controller’s customization options,” said Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of PlayStation platform experience, during the reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Likewise, no pricing has been set yet.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.