Ultra expensive to repair Apple Watch Ultra without AppleCare+

Similar to the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models, 4K ProRes video recording is not available for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models with 128GB storage.

According to Apple's footnotes on the tech specs and press release pages, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max support ProRes video recording at 1080p 30fps with 128GB storage, and up to 4K 30fps with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage.

Since a one-minute 4K ProRes video is estimated to be about 6GB, it does not make sense for the feature to be supported on the base storage option of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

The Apple iPhone 14 lineup will be available in retail stores from this Friday, Sept 16.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.