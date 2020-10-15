Ultra-fast OnePlus 8T launches Oct 17 in Singapore exclusively on Lazada from $899

In the increasingly-saturated realm of smartphones, one of the many underdogs that seem to punch well above its weight has to be OnePlus.

The Chinese tech company has been making active efforts to make its flagship-level devices as affordable as possible without sacrificing on performance.

The latest device to hopefully continue that design trend is the new OnePlus 8T.

Coming hot off the success of the criminally-underrated OnePlus 8 Pro earlier this year, the 8T is all about speed; most strikingly, it features a brand new 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, as well as the new Warp Charge 65 charging technology, which is the brand claims to be its fastest-ever so far.

Given how mobile gaming has become pretty much a staple in today’s entertainment space, the OnePlus 8T’s 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display gives the visuals on the device a silky-smooth treatment, and will mean the difference between victory or defeat in the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and will make the already visually-stunning Genshin Impact that much more beautiful and immersive under the 8T’s panel.

PHOTO: OnePlus

The Warp Charge 65 is essentially a 65W charging technology that can fully charge the OnePlus 8T’s 4,500mAh battery from 0 per cent to full in just under 40 minutes, and from about half to full in just 15.

This is thanks to a twin-battery charging technology, coupled with 12 temperature sensors under the device’s hood, that lets it charge at a comfortable rate while operating at a peak of 65W throughout. This ensures users never need worry about overnight charging again.

As the mobile market gradually shifts to the 5G landscape, OnePlus definitely has made an effort to get caught up in the wave too.

As the OnePlus 8 Pro came with 5G support, so does the 8T, as it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System attached to it.

This lets users of the 8T tap into their location’s 5G network (provided their country does have one) to stream content, use the Internet and play games at ultra-fast speeds.

PHOTO: OnePlus

Photography and content creation is another much-sought-after pastime, and as such the OnePlus 8T is equipped with a new rear quad-camera system to let users snap photos and record videos to their heart’s content with the best possible quality.

The camera system includes a 48MP main lens with an optical image stabiliser, a 16MP lens, as well as dedicated macro and monochrome lenses for a wide variety of ways to get creative with your shots.

PHOTO: OnePlus

The OnePlus 8T launches in Singapore on Oct 17 exclusively on Lazada, and Oct 24 for the rest of the island, as well as Shopee. It comes in two variants:

Aquamarine Green (8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) – $899

Lunar Silver (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) – $1,099

This article was first published in Geek Culture.