Unauthorised drones at Changi Airport: Tech, regulations can help avoid drone disruptions, say experts

With drones becoming more common, measures must be taken to regulate their use and ensure these devices do not disrupt air traffic in Singapore, say industry observers.

The use of technology and regulations could help mitigate the issue, they added.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) revealed on Wednesday that 37 scheduled flights had been delayed after unauthorised drones were spotted flying near Changi Airport.

The operations of one of the airport's two runways were also suspended intermittently between 11pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday. A multi-agency team made up of the CAAS, Changi Airport Group, Singapore Armed Forces and the police was activated for search-and-locate operations.

The flying of drones within 5km of airports or military airbases, or at altitudes above 61m, without a permit is an offence. Those found guilty face a fine of up to $20,000 or up to 12 months in jail, or both.

Last December, unauthorised drones disrupted flights at London's Gatwick Airport for three days, affecting about 140,000 passengers and 1,000 flights. Drones also affected flights from London's Heathrow Airport and Newark airport in the United States in January.

Aviation industry consultant Priveen Raj Naidu said that there are "huge communities" of drone pilots who use the devices for various reasons. Thus, similar incursions into restricted airspace are likely to continue unless more defined perimeters are drawn up, he said.

"From a safety perspective, drones coming into airport airspace could prove very dangerous, as they could impede aircraft on their final approach or take-off," said Mr Priveen, adding that such incidents could cause serious damage to the aircraft and their engines.