Unboxing Chaos with Hasbro's massive 27-inch HasLab Transformers: War for Cybertron Unicron

“You belong to me… now.”

If you ever thought Megatron was the only vile villain against the Autobots, you’re absolutely wrong because in contrast to Unicron, Megatron was fun-sized.

Unicron, or the many epithets he goes by, Lord of Chaos, Planet Eater, or Chaos Bringer was introduced in the 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie and he’s probably still the most terrifying figure in the Transformers universe.

Be sure to watch till to end of the video for some painful, heart-stopping bloopers!

The Transformers: War for Cybertron Unicron is probably Hasbro’s most ambitious toy venture thus far. This is not the first Unicron toy of course, but it’s the biggest. Under Haslab, Hasbro’s crowdfunding platform, the inception of the Planet Eater started back in 2019 and had a bit of a rough start due to the hefty price tag of $799.90.

The announcement took many by surprise because it is their largest Transformer which boasted over 50 points of articulation and what’s more? He transforms into his planet form…

The Planet Eater is a monster of a toy standing 27” tall in Robot Mode and 30” in diameter in Planet Mode. It also includes two miniatures of Galvatron and Rodimus Prime (or maybe it’s Hotrod, it’s too tiny to tell for sure) and the Autobot shuttle, the Ark.

Of course, we’d have a go at this magnificent iconic villain, although we’d like to admit it gave the team quite a challenge.

“You underestimate me, Galvatron.”

The same goes for poor Galvatron, we took the ungodly behemoth way too lightly and took approximately an entire afternoon to get him to transform.

Consisting of tricky hinges and tough clasps that gave us plenty of grind and sweat, we believe this figurine is definitely not for the kids or the faint-hearted.

The details that comes with the price tag is worth every dollar spent though. The paint job is extremely clean and Hasbro definitely nailed Unicron’s terrifying essence down to every detail.

From pulling off intricate cybernetic architectures on its surface, to its remarkable 15 point articulation on his hand and a methodical transformation from Planet Mode to Robot Mode, Haslab performed.

Watch how Haslab brought the chaos together perfectly with their latest update in this manufacturing process video despite having to spray paint and assemble most of the parts manually. The end product looks incredibly amazing and we’re proud to be the first to open up this massive work of art!

Transformers: War of Cybertron Unicron in comparison with Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Titan WFC-E25 Scorponok and Transformers Earthrise War for Cybertron Optimus Prime.

Hasbro’s Transformers: War for Cybertron Unicron is a crowdfunded product and thus is no longer available and will likely see a price hike in the retail or pre-owned market due to its impressive quality.

So for those who unfortunately missed out on it, chaos shows no grace.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.