Unboxing & first flight with the DJI Air 2s 5.4k drone

DJI has always been the leading drone makers in the world and they haven't stopped innovating new products such as the new DJI FPV.

However, if you prefer something a little more low-profile and compact, then the DJI Air 2S might just be it.

Combining performance and portability, the AIR 2S is an all-in-one drone that lets you shoot 5.4K/30FPS and 4K/60FPS video and offers all sorts of shooting features such as hyperlapse, wide-angle, 180 degrees and sphere shots.

It's a step up the Mavic Air 2 with better camera sensors and transmission range.

The drone is designed with a small form factor that can fit right in your everyday backpack while still offering you the best video quality, picture clarity and authentic colour tones.

Watch until the end of the video for some test footage that we captured on the 10-bit Dlog-M colour profile.

PHOTO: DJI

The DJI Air 2S is available for $1,479 and there's also the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo that comes with additional accessories such as batteries, propellers, ND filters, a battery charging hub, battery to power bank adapter and shoulder travel bag is available for $1,899 on both Lazada and Shopee.

It is also available via Amazon for US$1,299.99 (S$1,725.66)

This article was first published in Geek Culture.