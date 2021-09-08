Unboxing Hasbro's Marvel Legends Doctor Strange Eye Of Agamotto electronic talisman

With the recent release of the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the third episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated series on Disney+, you can safely say that all eyes, or rather, one very important eye, is on Doctor Stephen Strange again.

Actually, what’s most noticeable from the Spider-Man teaser is how Doctor Strange is seen wearing the Eye of Agamotto throughout it. The ever-watchful Eye is, or rather was, the repository in which the Time Stone was stored, until it was destroyed by Thanos. Which begs the question, is the Eye empty and if so, why still wear it? Or is the Time Stone present?

Judging from Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends collectible, it sure looks like the Time Stone is present. The Sorcerer Supreme’s Eye of Agamotto talisman has been accurately reproduced in electronic light-up form, for display and wearing.

The plastic talisman comes complete with a cord to wear around the neck, for geeks to live out their dreams of being a Sorcerer Supreme, as well as a plastic display stand finished with a patina of antiquity.

The talisman comes complete with a glowing green Time Stone that’s actually removable. Best of all, it can remain lit even after it is removed, and stays brightly lit for about two minutes, before dying out. The stone can be ejected out with ease by a simple press of a button located at the back of the talisman.

The talisman uses a wind-up mechanism where you have to manually rotate the front “cage” till the eye closes. Open it by pressing the button on the top of the talisman, and the eye unwinds itself and opens in the same fashion as seen on screen, to reveal the glowing Time Stone within.

Now if only it had a motion sensor on the front to detect a hand wave gesture, that electronically opens up the eye. But that would probably bump up the price point of the toy but at US$49.99 (S$67), we’re not complaining, since the current price is just right, and it looks good to boot.

The talisman is powered by two AAA batteries, which are used to “charge” and power up the Time Stone. The eye-opening mechanism makes use of the age-old wind-up toy spring motion, so no battery is required for that.

The Marvel Legends Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto Electronic Talisman retails for $99.90 in Singapore, and will be released in Q1 of 2022 via The Falcon’s Hangar and Robo Robo. If you live outside of Singapore, pre-orders are available on Amazon at US$49.99.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.