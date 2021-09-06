Unboxing Hasbro's Marvel legends What If…? figures

What if T’Challa was Star-Lord? What if Peggy Carter got the Super-Soldier serum instead and became Captain Carter?

What if Spider-Man became a zombie hunter and Captain America turned into a zombie? These scenarios are all possible now thanks to the new Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…?

And of course, Hasbro had to come up with a new wave to coincide with the series. Watch as Bobby unboxes the full collection.

The wave consists of seven figures. Doctor Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, Heist Nebula, T’Challa Star-Lord, Zombie Captain America, and Sylvie (from the Loki series.

Each figure comes with a part for assembling the Build-A-Figure of The Watcher (except for Zombie Captain America).

The full collection is out now and available at your local retail store.

