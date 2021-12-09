Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection remaster hits PS5 Jan 28, PC date TBC

With the history and success of the long-running Uncharted series from Naughty Dog, it would make perfect sense for players to be able to relive the exciting adventures on the latest console. On that front, PlayStation has now revealed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, bundling Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into one sweet deal.

Alongside a brand new trailer showing off the games in incredible visual fidelity, it will not be long before players can get their hands on the collection. It will be released for the PS5 this coming Jan 28, while the PC version is still being put together. A release date will be incoming in the future.

In case you are wondering what the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection entails, the power of the PlayStation 5 console allows the developers to make several improvements.

Graphics

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30FPS target framerate.

Performance Mode – 60FPS is where the action is at with Performance mode.

Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out the first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120FPS (for compatible displays) at a 1080p resolution.

Features

Thanks to the power of the PS5 console, the load time is near-instant so you can jump into the action faster than Nate or Chloe can draw their weapons.

Enjoy Spatial 3D Audio and know where the shots are coming from and immerse yourself in the ambience of the locations across both games. With the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, expect to experience the amazing rumble and resistance during the action in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

While local pricing will still be decided, those who already owned either Uncharted 4, The Lost Legacy, or both, can upgrade to a digital version of the collection for a discounted price. Multiplayer modes will also not be part of the bundle.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.