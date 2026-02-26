Underage users in Singapore blocked from downloading apps rated 18+ on Apple's app store

If you're an iPhone user under the age of 18, you might find the range of apps on the Apple App Store a little more restrictive.

Apple's app store has begun blocking users in Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+ should they not be verified as adults, according to an Apple blog post to app developers on Tuesday (Feb 24).

"Starting February 24, 2026, Apple will block users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+ unless they have been confirmed to be adults through reasonable methods," the post reads.

"The App Store will perform this confirmation automatically."

This comes ahead of the March 31 deadline for app stores to block underage users from downloading apps not meant for their age group, as per the new Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services.

According to the Info-communications Media Development Authority, the Code aims to enhance online user safety, particularly for children, and curb the spread of harmful content on their service.

This includes the distribution or online storage of harmful content on apps, including sexual, violent, suicide and self-harm content.

Notably, dating applications such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge are rated 18+, as is the online forum Reddit and games with mature themes such as the Grand Theft Auto series.

Under the Code, children in Singapore under 12 also cannot download apps such as Instagram or TikTok, both of which are rated 12 and above.

The Code also requires that Google, Huawei, Samsung and Microsoft do the same for their platforms by March 31.

In December last year, Australia took their first steps in enforcing a social media ban for those under 16, with nearly five million accounts banned within a month.

AsiaOne has contacted Apple for more information.

[[nid:728858]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com