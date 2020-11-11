Uniqlo's new Fortnite-themed UT Collection is available now

Real-life Fortnite cosmetics.

Uniqlo is dipping into games again! The clothing company has launched its new Fortnite UT Collection, this time based on Chapter 2 of the battle royale game.

Fortnite fans will notice tons of familiar elements and characters plastered over these clothes - such as Peely, Drift and the Loot Llama.

As far as Fortnite UT Collections go, this one is unfortunately a little barren. There are only six T-shirts in total to pick from, with some admittedly interesting designs.

The Skull Troopers are featured in a really striking design on one shirt, while another sports Drift’s unmistakable mask in a minimalistic design.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

One simple T-shirt bears the Fortnite logo on the front, but on the back also features a really cool design of the giant mech we saw destroy a kaiju in an earlier season.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Another shirt simply says ‘Peely’, referring to the game’s recurring banana-person skin.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

If nothing else, I’m sure your kids would love these designs. Personally, I wish we’d gotten something more extensive - maybe inclusive of a sweatshirt or two.

Ah, well. Maybe we’ll see better options from Uniqlo if this collection does well.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.