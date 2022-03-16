Universal Control is finally available as Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.3

Apple has just released macOS Monterey 12.3 and with that comes what is possibly the feature that all Mac users have been waiting for since WWDC last year — Universal Control.

To recap, Universal Control is a nifty feature that allows Mac users to control multiple Macs or iPads with a single keyboard and mouse.

And not only does it allow you to control all three devices, you can also drag and drop files and text across these devices too.

It works with up to three devices, though one of them must be a Mac. But perhaps the most impressive thing about it is that it requires almost zero setup.

Check it out in action below.

To update your Mac to macOS Monterey 12.3, click on the Apple icon in the top left corner, then click on System Preferences, and then click on Software Update. If you want to use Universal Control with your iPad, you need to make sure your iPad is updated to iPadOS 15.4 too.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.