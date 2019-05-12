University student sues TikTok in US over alleged transfer of data to China

TikTok has distanced itself from the Chinese authorities, maintaining that its servers are located outside the country.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

A university student in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against video app TikTok, which she accuses of harvesting large amounts of user data and storing it in China.

"TikTok clandestinely has vacuumed up and transferred to servers in China vast quantities of private and personally identifiable user data," the court filing said.

Misty Hong, a student in Palo Alto, California, filed the suit against the Chinese-based app in a California federal court last week, according to a report in The Daily Beast on Monday.

The video platform, which is hugely popular with teenagers around the world, was launched by Chinese company ByteDance in September 2017.

"TikTok also has surreptitiously taken user content, such as draft videos never intended for publication, without user knowledge or consent," the lawsuit alleges.

"In short, TikTok's lighthearted fun comes at a heavy cost," it said.

The suit marks the latest legal battle for the app. In early November, the US government opened a national security investigation into TikTok, according to The New York Times, potentially looking into whether the app was sending data to China.

Hong alleges that the app retrieved her data without permission - including videos that she had created but not shared online - and transferred them to servers run by companies that co-operate with the Chinese government.

She filed the suit on behalf of the approximately 110 million US residents who have downloaded the app.

TikTok did not immediately reply to a request for a response.

In November, it said it could not comment on a possible US investigation but emphasised that the respect of US users and regulators was its highest priority.

TikTok has distanced itself from Chinese authorities, maintaining that its servers are located outside the country and that its data is therefore not subject to Chinese law.

In November, the app hit 1.5 billion downloads worldwide, outperforming Instagram.

More about
Digital TikTok United States china

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Young soldiers are no &#039;strawberry&#039; generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine

SERVICES