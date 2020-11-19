UNO game show in development to celebrate 50th anniversary

UNO is one of the most popular card games to ever exist, in fact we might even go so far and say that it is a classic party card game. The bigger the group, the more fun it is.

We love to be the last one standing and we love fighting over the rules so when Mattel announced that the iconic card game will be getting it’s very own game show, excitement doesn’t even cover it.

The UNO Game Show will feature four teams who fill face off to become the ultimate UNO champion. The unscripted series will involve audience participation, physical challenges, trivia games and so much more.

The game show is to celebrate UNO’s 50th anniversary next year. The card game is available in more than 80 countries and has gone through multiple reiterations from Flip Side, Stacko, a Braille Edition and Attack where a machine shoots out cards.

PHOTO: Mattel

“Uno is a beloved game that has been entertaining people worldwide for generations,” said Producers Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens. “We are excited to team with Mattel and John Quinn to translate the game for television, and think ‘The Uno Gameshow’ will be perfect for family viewing.”

The potential TV series is in development but is not attached to any television network yet. Here’s to hoping that the game show will finally clarify more dodgy rules that have caused quite a stir on the internet.