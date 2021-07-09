Uno's 50-year milestone brings anniversary sets, championship series & promotions

The pain of drawing two, four, or more cards should be familiar to many, as friends and family members try their very best to stop you from shouting ‘Uno’ and winning the game.

It’s a tradition that has been around for 50 years, and Mattel has gone full out to commemorate that spirit of inclusiveness and competitive fun as Uno hits the half-century milestone.

PHOTO: Mattel

Kicking off the celebration in Singapore, the brand will be bringing more people together through a new list of anniversary sets, a first-ever Uno Championship Series, and exciting promotions.

The 2021 line-up includes five fresh offerings that introduces new twists on gameplay, as well as a fresh logo and tagline. These will be available for purchase beginning this month, with more product details as follows:

Uno 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set: This premium item is the official celebratory product and collector item for the 50th anniversary, available exclusively at all Toys ‘R’ Us stores from July 12. Contained in deluxe-box packaging is an exclusive gold coin commemorating the 50th anniversary, the set also features a special “50/50” card and rule, which incorporates the coin into gameplay.

Uno 50th Anniversary Card Deck: The celebration continues with the Uno 50th Anniversary Card Deck, which has “gold” wild cards to commemorate the special anniversary.

Uno Iconic Series: Starting with the groovy 1970s, the Uno Iconic Series will include five individual decks honouring the last five decades, featuring nostalgic designs that represent each period.

Uno Remix: Uno Remix is the first Uno game that evolves with every hand you play. It plays like classic Uno, but at the start of each round, you’ll add special remix cards to the deck that change the game. When it’s all over, you’ll have created a customized Uno deck unique to you.

Uno Attack: Since 1998, UNO Attack has been a fan favourite, and an all-new updated version of the beloved card-launching extension brings added action with lights, new sounds, and cards that fly even higher.

PHOTO: Mattel

The Uno Championship Series, meanwhile, will be making its debut on July 2 with a slate of events and promotions to crown the most skilled, worthiest player as the first-ever Uno World Champion.

Interested parties who are 18 years and above are eligible to take part through the Uno! app, which can be downloaded both on the App Store and Google Play Store, and click on the “Uno Championship Series: Mobile Tournament” card in the lobby to officially join the tournament.

The biggest draw, though, is the chance to be invited to Las Vegas for an in-person celebratory event on 11 November, where chosen participants of the Uno Mobile Tournament will have a chance to walk away with a grand price of US$50,000 (S$68,000).

PHOTO: Mattel

Rounding things off on a sweet note are promotional gift-with-purchase offers on selected platforms.

The Uno 50th Premium Box can be redeemed with a minimum spending of $50 on any Mattel game in all Toy ‘R’ Us stores, or on the Mattel Official Shopee Mall and Lazada Mall websites, while the Uno 50th WILD Card allows players to have their own wild card with a minimum spend of $30 on any Mattel game at OG, Popular Bookstores, Kiddy Palace, and Isetan.

With the slew of new content in store, Uno once again serves as proof of how a well-loved classic continues to be old and gold, so hopefully the excitement of Uno Reverses, Skips, and Plus Fours will be here to stay for another 50 years.

More information on the 50-year anniversary special may be found on the official Uno website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.