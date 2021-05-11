Unsurprisingly, not many users are opting in to App Tracking

iOS 14.5 is here and apart from allowing Apple Watch owners to use their watches to unlock their phones, it also heralds the coming of a new privacy featured called App Tracking Transparency.

With App Tracking Transparency, apps will have to ask users for permission to track their activities and gain access to their random advertising identifier or Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA). The IDFA is important because it enables apps to deliver targeted advertisements.

PHOTO: Flurry Analytics

And unsurprisingly, only a handful of users are opting in to App Tracking. According to Flurry Analytics, in a study of 5.3 million users worldwide (of which 2.5 million are in the US), only five per cent of users in the US are opting in to App Tracking.

Worldwide, that figure rise to 13 per cent. Unfortunately, Flurry Analytics did not reveal global breakdown numbers.

If you wish to block apps from tracking you, choose "Ask App not to Track" when you see the prompt. If you want to prevent any app from tracking at all, you can go to Settings > Privacy > Tracking and uncheck Allow Apps to Request to Track.

This will stop all apps from asking you for permission and at the same time also prevent all apps from tracking you.

ALSO READ: App Tracking Transparency feature in Apple's iOS 14.5 update prevents apps from tracking your data

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.