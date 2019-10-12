Unwrapped: Enjoy quality me time this Christmas with the Jabra Elite 85h noise-cancelling headphones
Read on to find out how you can win a set of Jabra Elite 85h headphones worth $428.
It was earlier this year that AsiaOne’s tech and digital culture vertical properly launched, and one of the first gizmos we had the privilege of reviewing was none other than Jabra’s wireless headphones Elite 85h.
It’s a decent enough pair of cans for 2019 — one that came with a tonne of features packed within. It’s got active noise cancellation; it’s got HearThrough to let you hear what’s going on outside; it’s got in-built artificial intelligence to switch modes automatically; it’s got excellent battery life. And it certainly helps that it actually feels comfortable to put on for hours at a time.
The only big drawback I found was the price tag, but even for $428, it’s worth the price of entry if you have the spare change.
Which shouldn’t be an issue to you, dear reader, because we’re giving away a set as part of our new series of unboxing videos.
Unwrapped is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase the hottest new products out in the market, be it the latest high-tech smartphone or the dankest streetwear. To celebrate the launch of Unwrapped (and because it’s the season of giving!) AsiaOne and Jabra have teamed up to gift to one lucky viewer a pair of the top-notch headphones to end off 2019 on a high. All you have to do is enter the contest below by answering the question. Oh, and might as well click the follow button on our Instagram page while you’re at it.
