Unwrapped: Enjoy quality me time this Christmas with the Jabra Elite 85h noise-cancelling headphones

Read on to find out how you can win a set of Jabra Elite 85h headphones worth $428.

It was earlier this year that AsiaOne’s tech and digital culture vertical properly launched, and one of the first gizmos we had the privilege of reviewing was none other than Jabra’s wireless headphones Elite 85h.

It’s a decent enough pair of cans for 2019 — one that came with a tonne of features packed within. It’s got active noise cancellation; it’s got HearThrough to let you hear what’s going on outside; it’s got in-built artificial intelligence to switch modes automatically; it’s got excellent battery life. And it certainly helps that it actually feels comfortable to put on for hours at a time.

The only big drawback I found was the price tag, but even for $428, it’s worth the price of entry if you have the spare change.

Which shouldn’t be an issue to you, dear reader, because we’re giving away a set as part of our new series of unboxing videos.