The upcoming Huawei Watch Fit is said to have up to 10 days of battery life

Now that Samsung’s new mobile devices are official, the rumour mill has turned to Huawei’s upcoming devices.

Recently , there was a rumour about the new Mate X2 using an inward folding display — now, we've leaks of Huawei’s next fitness-focused smartwatch.

According to Sudhanshu ( @Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter), the Huawei Watch Fit will launch in Sept at a price of €119 (S$200).

Here are its key specs:

1.64-inch AMOLED display, 456 x 280 pixels

5ATM water resistance

Onboard sensors: Heart rate sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, GPS, barometer

Heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking

Up to ten days battery life

Works with Android 5.0+ and iOS 9.0+

PHOTO: Twitter/Sudhanshu1414

Design-wise, the Huawei Watch Fit has a rectangular form factor that someone on Twitter commented looks a tad like an elongated Apple Watch.

The case seems to be made of aluminium and there’s just a single button on the right side. It’s hard to tell from the pictures but there are at least three case colours (black, silver and… rose gold?) and four silicone strap colours (mint green, black, orange and light pink).

Sudhanshu says the Watch Fit will come with a charging station and cable. While I can make out the biosensor and charging contacts on the case back, it’s hard to tell if the watch is capable of measuring oxygen saturation (Sp02).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.