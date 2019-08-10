US adds Chinese surveillance giant Hikvision to trade blacklist

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it was putting 28 Chinese public security bureaus and companies - including video surveillance company Hikvision - on a US trade blacklist over Beijing's treatment of Uygur Muslims and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities.

Those added to the so-called "Entity List" include the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region People's Government Public Security Bureau, 19 subordinate government agencies and eight commercial firms, according to a Commerce Department filing. The companies include Zhejiang Dahua Technology, IFLYTEK Co, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co and Yixin Science and Technology Co.

The department filing said the "entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uygurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups".

US officials said the announcement was not tied to this week's resumption of trade talks with China. Being added to the "Entity List" bars companies or other entities from buying parts and components from US companies without US government approval.