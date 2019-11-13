US military warned about using TikTok to recruit teenagers

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

The top Democrat in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Tuesday released a letter he wrote to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy raising concerns about the US military's use of the China-owned TikTok social media platform for recruiting American teenagers.

"While I recognise that the Army must adapt its recruiting techniques in order to attract young Americans to serve, I urge you to assess the potential national security risks posed by China-owned technology companies before choosing to utilise certain platforms," Schumer wrote in the letter dated November 7.

TikTok, a video app popular with teens and 20-somethings, has grown more popular among US teenagers at a time of mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers.

The company has stressed its independence from China but has failed to calm congressional nerves about security of the personal data of US citizens who use the platform.

About 60 per cent of TikTok's 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said this year.

"National security experts have raised concerns about TikTok's collection and handling of user data, including user content and communications, IP addresses, location-related data, metadata, and other sensitive personal information," Schumer wrote.

He said he was especially concerned about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies "to support and co-operate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party".

The inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology's US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly.

US lawmakers have also expressed concern that the Chinese company may censor politically sensitive content.

Schumer asked the Army to answer questions regarding any intelligence consultations it has done regarding TikTok by December 6.

