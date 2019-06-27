US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders seeks young voters via Twitch

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during the SC Democratic Convention in Columbia, South Carolina, US, June 22, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO - US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, facing a crowded field of Democratic contenders, has a new strategy to reach younger voters: joining a live-streaming site for video gamers.

Footage of the 77-year-old Vermont senator rallying supporters will be posted on Twitch, alongside its more regular output of teenagers playing Fortnite, Overwatch and other combat games.

"We hope to reach people who may not otherwise be involved in politics and speak with them about the issues that matter most to them," said Josh Miller-Lewis, the Sanders campaign's digital communications director.

Sanders' Twitch channel had attracted more than 10,000 followers on Wednesday, a day ahead of its official launch and before it had posted any content.

There was no immediate comment from Amazon-owned Twitch, which streamed both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions before the 2016 national elections.

Sanders' team said the first streams would cover the build-up to the second night of Democratic presidential debates and the aftermath.

The veteran politician, who faces a crowded field, last week took part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on the subreddit r/SandersForPresident and livestreamed a response to President Donald Trump's campaign kick-off rally.

One of his rivals for the Democratic nomination, Venture for America founder Andrew Yang, launched a Twitch channel in 2018.

In January 2019, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, another progressive Democrat, dropped in on a Twitch stream to discuss transgender rights.

Twitch, which says it has 15 million daily users, is primarily a gaming site but also has channels focused on sports, music and politics.

More about

US news presidential candidates Bernie Sanders Streaming - Music/Video/Content Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn&#039;t disgusting
#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn't disgusting
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Rendang Mama Vegan sells Beyond Meat rendang puffs - the first vegan Malay food in Singapore
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Sim Lim Square&#039;s new iteration of Cybermind wants you to know that the store is still alive and well
Sim Lim Square's new iteration of Cybermind wants you to know that the store is still alive and well
This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who&#039;s just turned two
Jay Chou shares dating tips with son who's just turned two

LIFESTYLE

This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum

SERVICES