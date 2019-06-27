US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders seeks young voters via Twitch

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during the SC Democratic Convention in Columbia, South Carolina, US, June 22, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO - US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, facing a crowded field of Democratic contenders, has a new strategy to reach younger voters: joining a live-streaming site for video gamers.

Footage of the 77-year-old Vermont senator rallying supporters will be posted on Twitch, alongside its more regular output of teenagers playing Fortnite, Overwatch and other combat games.

"We hope to reach people who may not otherwise be involved in politics and speak with them about the issues that matter most to them," said Josh Miller-Lewis, the Sanders campaign's digital communications director.

Sanders' Twitch channel had attracted more than 10,000 followers on Wednesday, a day ahead of its official launch and before it had posted any content.

There was no immediate comment from Amazon-owned Twitch, which streamed both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions before the 2016 national elections.