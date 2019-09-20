US social media firms say they are removing violent content faster

Major US social media firms told a Senate panel Wednesday they are doing more to prevent violent or extremist content from online platforms in the wake of several high-profile incidents, focusing on using more technological tools to act faster.

Critics say too many violent videos or posts that back extremist groups supporting terrorism are not immediately removed from social media websites.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said social media firms need to do more to prevent violent content.

Facebook's head of global policy management, Monika Bickert, told the Senate Commerce Committee its software detection systems have "reduced the average time it takes for our AI to find a violation on Facebook Live to 12 seconds, a 90 per cent reduction in our average detection time from a few months ago."