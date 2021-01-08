Usher in the Year of the Ox with these limited edition AirPods Pro

Apple sometimes drops Lunar New Year models and this is one of those times.

In celebration of the upcoming Year of the Ox, Apple is releasing a special limited edition AirPods Pro.

This is the Year of the Ox limited edition AirPods Pro. Mostly, it's identical to the regular AirPods Pro that has been on sale since late October 2019.

All the features remain, such as active noise cancellation, an excellent awareness/ambient sound mode, and powerful sound.

PHOTO: Apple

The big difference lies in the wireless charging case. There's an engraved emoji of two oxes. Oh, and it also comes in a special box with the same twin ox emoji. That's all there is.

Sure, the cynics will say this is a gimmick but at least Apple isn't charging any extra. The Year of the Ox limited edition AirPods Pro is $379 – same as the regular AirPods Pro.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.