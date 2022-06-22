Vertu partners with Binance to launch Vertu Constellation X Ulm phone

Vertu Paris partners with Binance to launch the new Constellation X Ulm phone.

The Vertu Constellation X Ulm is powered by an octa-core processor (2 x 2.8GHz Cortex-X1 + 2 x 2.25GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.80GHz Cortex-A55) and 12GB RAM. It has a triple-lens system on the rear which consists of the 50MP f/1.9 lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP f/3.5 telephoto lens.

Other specs include a 6.71-inch 120Hz display, 4K video recording at 30fps, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, and a fingerprint sensor. Vertu also collaborated exclusively with CommuniTake to encrypt all voice and messaging exchanges on the phone.

To get the Vertu Constellation X Ulm phone, you have to go through an exclusive sales process:

1,000 NFTs will be on sale on Binance NFT platform. Rest of NFTs available for purchase on Galler.io and Vertu Paris website.

Starting from June 20, 10,555 NFTs will go on sale at $5,175.

Only 10,555 phones will be available for sale via the purchase of an NFT on the Vertu Paris website.

After purchasing an NFT, you have until Sept 23, 2022 to choose to

(i) convert the NFT to the Vertu Constellation X Ulm phone and receive it no later than February 2023,

or

(ii) keep the NFT and become part of the new Vertu 3.0 business club.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.