Video platform Bilibili launches in Singapore with over 35 popular summer anime in tow

Earlier today, animation video platform Bilibili announced its entry into Singapore and Malaysia with over 35 hotly-anticipated summer anime series in its repertoire. They've got titles like Overlord IV and The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 leading the charge this month, and the former actually began yesterday, July 5. As for the latter, it's a little unfortunate, but you'll have to wait till July 14, though one week is essentially peanuts when you've been hoping and pining for years now.

Speaking of peanuts, though, Bilibili has lots of other series to occupy you till then, like Spy X Family, for example, because nobody in their right mind says no to more Anya.

Alternatively, if romantic comedies and "magical girl" tropes are more your thing, Bilibili also features a couple of platform exclusives like Engage Kiss and the modern, refreshed version of Tokyo Mew Mew New, the latter of which will start streaming today, July 6.

So, if a series piques your fancy, you can either check it out directly on the official Bilibili site or download the corresponding app (available on both the App Store and Google Play Store) to watch them on your daily commute (or wherever you are, for that matter). Personally, I think I'll just re-watch That Time I Reincarnated as a Slime for the billionth time in a row.

