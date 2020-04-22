ViewQwest now offers Wi-Fi 6 router and mesh router fibre plans

With most devices launched of late coming with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, it only makes sense to get the most out of Wi-Fi on your latest gadgets and smart appliances.

Despite that, many folks only upgrade their Wi-Fi routers once in a blue moon. It's likely that their latest Wi-Fi 6 capable devices - like the iPhone 11 series and Samsung Galaxy S20 series - aren't enjoying what Wi-Fi 6 connectivity offers.

ViewQwest believes that the fastest way to get more homes to benefit from Wi-Fi 6 devices is to help defray the higher costs of Wi-Fi 6-compatible routers and mesh routers.

As such, consumers can now subscribe to ViewQwest Max Plans (with Wi-Fi 6 routers included) starting at $46.90 per month and ViewQwest Freedom Plans (with Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers included) starting at $59.90 per month.

These are limited time offers which were originally priced at $49.90 and $69.90 onwards, respectively.

There's also the option to upgrade these plans to 2Gbps at $15 per month for the Max Plans, and the same upgrade is only $10 per month for Freedom Plans.

More information in the table below:

PHOTO: ViewQwest

If you're just subscribing to ViewQwest's Freedom Plans, you can try entering VQWIFI6 at the subscription page to get $10 off for the first ten months.

"Although more devices such as smartphones and laptops are adopting Wi-Fi 6, many homes are still unable to enjoy the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 as they are hesitant to upgrade their Wi-Fi due to the premium cost of Wi-Fi 6 routers," said Vignesa Moorthy, CEO of ViewQwest.

"We want to introduce Wi-Fi 6 to more homes to ensure that families can tap on the latest Wi-Fi technology and enjoy strong, fast and consistent Internet within their accommodation."

"We also understand that the need for a strong, fast and consistent Internet has become increasingly urgent and important as more people are now working and studying from home."

Is Wi-Fi 6 worth the upgrade?

Compared to Wi-Fi 5 (also known as Wi-Fi 802.11ac), Wi-Fi 6 can support more simultaneous devices parked on the same network without compromising on network quality or speed.

This is crucial if you're running a smart home setup or if you're simply sharing the connection with others. You can understand more about the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 (formerly Wi-Fi 802.11ax) here.

To learn more about ViewQwests's latest offerings, you can check their plans out in detail at their official website.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.